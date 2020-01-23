Wendy Williams and her now ex-husband, Kevin Hunter are officially divorced.

According to TMZ, the final stamp was put on their divorce on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, by a judge in New Jersey. According to the documents released, the couple got to share their properties which they both got as a married couple.

For instance, the Livingston, NJ house she and Kevin Hunter put up for sale is eventually going to be split equally after it is sold. Wendy Williams gets to keep their house in Florida where her mum resides while Kevin gets to keep the proceeds from another house he owned and recently sold in Morristown, New Jersey.

It didn't end there as the couple also says they each owned equal shares of their production company. There are plans by Kevin Hunter to sell his shares to Wendy which will be fetching big cash for him. wbls.com

Wendy will also keep all of their furniture, save for one sculpture. Meanwhile, Kevin gets his Ferrari and his Rolls-Royce.

The news of their divorce first broke the Internet back in 2019. These reports came after Kevin Hunter's relationship with mistress, Sharina Hudson was exposed.

Early divorce reports...

According to PageSix, the TV show star had been struggling to keep up with her marriage to Kelvin Hunter which has been embroiled with infidelity accusations. There had been reports of Kelvin Hunter's relationship with his mistress, Sharina Hudson and there have been the rumours of the two welcoming a child together.

Kelvin Hunter and Sharina Hudson have been alleged to be in a relationship that has spanned over 10 years. This relationship has affected Wendy Williams to the point where it has gotten a better part of her health, says PageSix.

Filing for divorce...

According to TMZ, the media personality served him the papers at the studio they both run together. They also report that divorce papers were served under tight security just in case the situation got out of control which didn't actually happen.

Wendy Williams is living her marriage of 22 years over "irreconcilable differences" which according to the divorce documents is the reason behind her decision. The documents state a "breakdown" of the marriage over a period of at least 6 months. She wants the court to determine an "appropriate amount" of child support even though their son, Kevin Jr., is over 18.