From all indications, it looks like Wendy Williams might have a new guy in her life but this time around he is a young man in his 20s.

According to TMZ, the Wendy met this yet to be identified young man in Los Angeles and is planning to take him back with her to New York.

Sources close to TMZ also reports that the two actually met in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 8, 2019, when Wendy was hanging out with Blac Chyna.

However, the report says though Wendy isn't ready to get back to a relationship, she doesn't find the idea of hanging out with the mysterious young man bad.

Since the news of her separation from husband, Kevin Hunter broke, it has been filled with drama.

The last time, it was Kelvin Hunter getting into a physical altercation with their teenage son Kelvin Jnr.

Wendy Williams' son arrested for allegedly assaulting dad

Wendy Williams son, Kelvin Jnr was arrested after getting into a fight with his dad and breaking his nose a few weeks ago. According to TMZ, Wendy Williams had taken her son to their family home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to pick up some stuff from the house. She then left the young man in the house.

TMZ reports that Kelvin Jnr didn't know that his father, Kelvin Hunter was in the house as they both left the house and went out to shop for a few items. Things took a different dimension at the parking lot of the shop when they both got into a heated argument.

Kelvin Hunter had accused Wendy Williams of brainwashing their son as he seeks for spouse support. Kelvin Jnr then reportedly punched him on the nose which left him with a broken nose.

The police were called in and Kelvin Jnr was arrested. However, Kelvin Hunter has refused to press charges apparently because of his relationship with his son. It would be Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kelvin Hunter about a month ago.

Wendy Williams files for divorce from husband

According to TMZ, the media personality served him the papers at the studio they both run together. They also report that divorce papers were served under tight security just in case the situation got out of control which didn't actually happen.

Wendy Williams is living her marriage of 22 years over "irreconcilable differences" which according to the divorce documents is the reason behind her decision. The documents state a "breakdown" of the marriage over a period of at least 6 months. She wants the court to determine an "appropriate amount" of child support even though their son, Kevin Jr., is over 18.