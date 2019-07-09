Wendy Williams has apparently ended things with her rumoured 27 years old boyfriend and is dating a much older man.

The TV girl made this known while chatting with her audience during her show. Wendy revealed that it is true young men find her attractive but when it comes to actually loving someone, she would rather be with someone in his 50s.

"27-year-old boys quite frankly do find me attractive. But when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in their 50s too. And he’s got to work. And, it doesn’t’ hurt that he’s a doctor," she said.

Apparently thrilled by the latest news, the audience cheered her but she went on to say she wasn't going to reveal more details about her new relationship...maybe she doesn't want it jinxed.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, the gist of Wendy Williams dating a much younger man broke the Internet. More interesting was the fact the Wendy said she was in the know of his past as a convict.

Wendy Williams and her boy toy

A few weeks ago, after making her split with husband, Kevin Hunter official, Wendy Williams was spotted with a new man and surprisingly she opted for a much younger guy. According to TMZ, Wendy met this young man in Los Angeles and is planning to take him back with her to New York.

Sources close to TMZ also reports that the two actually met in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 8, 2019, when Wendy was hanging out with Blac Chyna.

However, the report says though Wendy isn't ready to get back to a relationship, she doesn't find the idea of hanging out with the mysterious young man (Now identified as Marc Tomblin) bad.