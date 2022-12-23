ADVERTISEMENT
Wedding bells ring for Rapper Vector and his girlfriend Yinka

Babatunde Lawal

It was a simple, white-on-white, closed wedding ceremony.

vector wedding yinka [Naija News]

Rapper Vector has married his sweetheart and long-time lover, Yinka Coker, in a private wedding ceremony.

According to multiple reports, Vector and his wife, Coker, a physiotherapist, got married on Wednesday, December 21, in an intimate ceremony attended by a few friends and family.

While the rapper didn't share photos and videos from the event on his social media timelines, information about the wedding got out when videos and photos of the ceremony were shared by some friends who were in attendance.

Still in the spirit of simplicity, the award-winning rapper wore a white shirt and black trousers, while his wife and little daughter wore white dresses with matching headbands.

The duo welcomed their first child together in December 2020.

As of the time of this report, Vector has not posted anything about the wedding on his social media accounts.

Wedding bells ring for Rapper Vector and his girlfriend Yinka

