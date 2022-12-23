Wedding bells ring for Rapper Vector and his girlfriend Yinka

According to multiple reports, Vector and his wife, Coker, a physiotherapist, got married on Wednesday, December 21, in an intimate ceremony attended by a few friends and family.

While the rapper didn't share photos and videos from the event on his social media timelines, information about the wedding got out when videos and photos of the ceremony were shared by some friends who were in attendance.

Still in the spirit of simplicity, the award-winning rapper wore a white shirt and black trousers, while his wife and little daughter wore white dresses with matching headbands.

The duo welcomed their first child together in December 2020.