Wande Coal has a second son whose birthday happens to be his birthday and you'd love the way he celebrated him on his special day.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 28, 2019, where he shared a video of his adorable son, King Coal Jnt=r and himself in a celebratory mood. He went on to caption the video with a quote;

"Happy birthday to my handsome son!! King Coal Jnr 2! Daddy loves you ❤️," he wrote. Happy birthday to Kng Coal Jnr from all of us at PULSE. Yes we know some of you might be surprised that Wande Coal has a second child, well he does and the baby is adorable.

Wande Coal has been able to keep his family away from the prying eyes of the media and the public for a long time.

However, we all know celebrities can do all their best but the media always has a way of getting a scoop of their lifestyle like the time Wande's baby mama dropped the bombshell of her son being allegedly kidnapped by him and his family.

Wande Coal's baby mama says he allegedly abducted their son

Earlier in 2018, Wande Coals baby mama called him out for abducting their son. According to NewsmakersNG, Temitope Ogunnusi, Wande's baby mama, dropped out of secondary school at the age of 16 after being impregnated by the 23-year-old singer, back in 2008. The love child, Joseph, is now 10 years old and Tope has not seen him for 8 years.

Tope told NewsmakersNG that when she told Wande that he was going to be a father, the singer rejected the pregnancy. “Do you want to kill my career?” he allegedly asked Temitope. He denied paternity of the baby and left the neighborhood so Temitope would not see him again. After delivery, Wande’s mom, Mrs. Omolara OluwayemisiOjosipe, arranged to see the baby.

A DNA test was conducted in 2010 and it showed the singer as the father of Joseph. The baby was however allegedly abducted by the mom after cajoling Tope to allow him to come and spend some time with her. She thereafter reportedly blocked every means of communication between her son and Tope. Temitope said she told her: “My son cannot marry a low-class woman.” The gateman was also instructed never to open the gate for her.

Pulse reached out to Wande Coal 's camp concerning the allegation and they released a press statement to debunk the gist going around that music star had abducted his own son.