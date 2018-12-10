Pulse.ng logo
Watch video where Gideon Okeke had a face-off with the police

A video of Gideon Okeke during his ordeal in the hands of the police has surfaced online.

Gideon Okeke is the latest celebrity to face the wrath of men of the Nigeria Police Force play

(Instagram/GideonOkeke.ng)

An exclusive video has been released showing the moment Gideon Okeke had a face-off with men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The video which was released by blogger, Linda Ikeji, shows the actor sitting on the roof of his car, shirtless and smoking a stick of cigarette. In the video, the actor is surrounded by both passers-by and men of the police force who wanted to get him off the busy Lekki-Epe expressway.

An obviously angry Gideon wasn't having of the talks from the men of the police who wanted him to come down from the rooftop of his car so he could move his car from the road because of the traffic it was causing.

 

However, since the report of his manhandling by men of the police, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has ordered for an immediate investigation.

Gidoen Okeke's badly bruised face play

(Instagram/GideonOkeke.ng)

 

Lagos State Commissioner of Police orders immediate investigation into assault on Gideon Okeke

Gideon Okeke play

(Instagram/GideonOkeke.ng)

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack on Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke. In a statement released by the commissioner, he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action.

"The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has been drawn to a video on the Instablog9ja in which one Gideon Okeke, an actor, was seen alleging that some policemen attached to Maroko Division, brutalised him after a minor road accident involving him and one Mrs Mosunmola Ilori.

Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor play

(Pulse)

 

"Sequel to the allegation, the CP in his usual professional approach to matters of this nature, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action. The CP assures that nothing will be swept under the carpet and urged all parties in the matter to fully corporate with the investigators. The CP further assures that findings made during inquisition into the matter will be made public as usual," the statement read.

Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive play

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi

(The News Nigeria)

 

It would be recalled that Gideon Okeke had posted a video of himself sharing his ordeal in hands of men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos

Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos play

Gideon Okeke Confirms an assault on him by the four policemen who went on to manhandle two other people.

(Instagram/gideonokeke.ng)


Gideon Okeke is ready to explore the privileges available in the Nigerian law in pursuit of justice following an experience of police brutality in Lagos. A video he posted on Instagram on Sunday, December 9, 2018, reveals an injury to his chin.

He submits it as an evidence after the assault also suffered by a female motorist whose vehicle collided with his.

According to the actor they were both attacked after he sought help from policemen around the Lekki 1 Roundabout. He identifies four officers as the persons responsible for the assault

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

