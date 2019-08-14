A video has emerged from the before and after scene of DJ Arafat's ghastly motorbike accident that claimed his life.

The video is from a CCTV camera which was located at the point where the accident took place. The video was shared by our sister website in Ghana and from the scene, you can see how the accident took place.

The death of the Ivorian music star shocked the world of entertainment a few days ago as no one envisaged a piece of news as sad as that. DJ Arafat died after sustaining injuries from a motorbike accident.

DJ Arafat dies in motorcycle accident

The report of his death was announced on Davido's Twitter page on Monday, August 12, 2019.

"Pls tell me it’s not true!!! Not my brother !!!! God why!!!!!" he tweeted.

A few minutes later he went on to confirm the death of the music star with a photo of Arafat and captioned it with a quote;

"😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️."

Reports have it that he was involved in a motorbike accident on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Abidjan, the capital city of Ivory Coast.

The accident

DJ Arafat was involved in a motorbike accident on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Abidjan. According to Tellerreport, DJ Arafat and a group of friends rode their bikes in the city capital.

Arafat who is known for his love for speed got into a crash with an oncoming car which was driven by a journalist from Radio Côte d'Ivoire. He was later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

DJ Arafat, or Arafat Muana, born January 26, 1986, as Ange Didier Huon. He is considered one of the most popular African artists in Francophone countries around the world. DJ Arafat is one of the first in his country Ivory Coast to obtain 1 million views in less than a day on his song ‘Moto Moto.'