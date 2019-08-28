A baby shower was held in honour of TBoss just before the arrival of her baby earlier in the Month.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, where she shared the video from the event. According to her, even though she was literally forced to be part of the idea of a baby shower, she didn't regret going ahead with the plan.

"#BabyShower: I see cute photos & I hear about it But I had never attended one. So when my Akeen Aka @simplysorrentino suggested that I had it, I really wasn’t up for it. In fact, she literally forced me to have it. And I have no regrets that I did. It was absolutely beautiful- She with a couple of my lovely friends turned family organized the whole party and it was sooo cute💝 Good food, lots of cakes, drinks & yummzzz, Great friends & loads of fun games- Jezzzz I never knew my friends & sister were so competitive 😆.

"All Round a Night to Remember🙏🏽Thank you to everyone who came over to celebrate with us ( There’s 2 of me now😆) I’m most grateful for your friendship, love, care & support and I celebrate you All🙏🏽💋. Thank u @beautybykuni💋 @miss_goldilocks Thank you for the video- Guys you can watch the Full clip on her YouTube channel, the link is in my Bio & Please don’t forget to Like, Comment & Subscribe as she would be posting up All the juicy juicy of my pregnancy journey- Not my decision but she’s nosy & forceful like that😩😝🙈

"Ps: Please who’s that whale coming down the stairs😆😝😝Spot someone who’s OBSESSED with rubbing & poking my tummy😝😏😒😒#SilenceisNOTdenial. My silence was just that: Silence- until I was ready to speak about it. #Masterpiece#DivineCompensation#Mylife#Myrules#Mydecisions#Noregrets#Journeytoforever#Purebliss#Gratefulheart💖#Thankyou#Thanksfortheconcern#Thanksforthelove#TheLordtrulymakesAllthingsbeautifulinhisowntime#Nabelleicarryinokillperson," she captioned the video.

A few days ago, TBoss finally confirmed that she was pregnant and had given birth after months of speculations.

TBoss confirms birth of child, thanks everyone who stood by her

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page a few weeks ago to announce the good news. According to her, she was excited about the reception she has been receiving fans and friends since the arrival of her baby.

"I wanna use this opportunity to express my immense appreciation to Each & Everyone who took out time to send me Congratulatory messages, prayers & well-wishes on the birth of my child. May God Bless you all & answer your prayers as well," she wrote.

She went on to debunk the photo of a baby that was been shared around on social media as her child.

"However, I regret to inform you that- That isn’t my child. I’m still appalled at the person who took out the time & went through all the trouble to come up with such a juicy story, and the photo they used has a really striking resemblance to me- nose & mouth if I may say so myself. Such a cute baby Bless her Lil heart ♥️ I do think you’re in serious need of a job & I wish I could give you one but you’ve shown some seriously psychotic tendencies so maybe it’d be best you stayed really far away from people- search yourself, you just might need Help,'' she wrote.

Recall TBoss' pregnancy has been a talking point for months now as she neither confirmed or denied being pregnant. Fans only got to find out about the pregnancy after photos from her visit to an Abuja based hospital got to social media.