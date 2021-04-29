RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch video of Baba Ijesha confessing he molested comedian Princess' foster daughter

In the video, the disgraced actor blames the devil for his actions.

The video of actor Baba Ijesha confessing to actually molesting the foster daughter of comedian Princess has been released.

The video which has since gone viral on social media has the disgraced actor pleading and confessing to his crime.

In the video, the voice of Princess is heard expressing her disappointment at the actor;

''After all I did for you?"

The actor is spotted wearing a torn shirt, sitting on the floor and begging Princess for forgiveness in Yoruba.

"It is the work of the devil," he said at some point.

This video is coming out barely 24 hours after Princess had released a video where she revealed that her daughter was the child who was molested 7 years ago.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

"I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don't wish anyone to go through what I'm going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won't feel lonely," she said.

The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that Baba Ijesha defiled the little girl.

According to her, the actor warned the child not to tell anyone.

"He even came the next day to be sure that she didn't tell anyone. He told her that he brought fruits that she should come downstairs to pick them. When she followed him down, he used his key to defile her," an emotional Princess revealed.

She narrated how the actor came to the house and tried to molest the same girl again, 7 years after.

The police were immediately called and he was arrested.

