Angela Okorie has released a video where pellets from the bullets wounds she sustained during an alleged assassin attack were being removed.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, where she shared the video. She went on to caption the video with words of praises to God for helping her narrowly escaping death.

"I never see Any God like you. My song right Now 🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼 God too much Oooooooooo. Join me where ever you are And thank God," she wrote.

Angela Okorie has been on the headlines of many blogs and tabloids over the last few days after she broke the shocking news that she was attacked by assassins.

The Nollywood actress obviously still in shock and thankful for surviving the near-death experience has shared videos and photos from the ugly incident. She even when on to say she would be thanking God soon in a big way.

Photos and videos from the alleged assassins...

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie says ten bullets were removed from her head while two bullets were also removed somewhere close to eyes during her alleged attack by assassins. [Instagram/RealAngelaOkorie]

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 16, 2019, where she shared photos and a video as she recuperates from the injuries sustained after an attack by alleged assassins.

"My God is Alive. The world Needs to Know. The God I am serving is a living God. This can only be God. My Thanksgiving can't be small. We all need to come together. And give God all the Glory. Keep Praying For Me. He has done what No man Can Do. The world will celebrate Jesus. All over the World. My mouth is full of praise," she captioned the photos.

In a video also shared on her Instagram page, she went on to call out those who have been spreading the gist around that she faked the attack. According to her, those who think she is faking the story will receive the same pain she is going through.

