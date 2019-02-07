Its barely a few weeks into 2019 and we are already having a dose of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's romantic gestures again as the two were spotted having fun while on a shopping spree.

In a now-viral video on social media, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are both spotted having a nice time while they shop somewhere on the Lagos Island.

Just like every other time we've spotted these two together, they looked comfortable together and didn't care who was watching. The relationship between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid has always brought so much fanfare from the media and fans.

In 2018, these guys were on several occasions spotted together which actually gave a lot of fans and even critics that they probably have a thing going.

Did Wizkid kiss Tiwa in new viral video?

A few months ago, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid got everyone talking when a video of the two spotted in a position which got everyone thinking if they were kissing. In a now-viral video, the two were spotted in a club in Ghana with a number of friends partying with the two all loved up.

In the video, you can see Tiwa getting really close to the 'Star Boy' while they were vibing to Reekado Banks' song 'Like' which features Tiwa Savage, and Voila! It looks like they kissed for a few seconds. Well, the guys around them didn't look surprised maybe because the kiss was very brief or they had seen them do it before.

Wizkid's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies at O2 Arena

It is no longer news that Wizkid sold out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London back in 2018 , what is news is his continuous frolicking with Tiwa Savage. During his electrifying performance, he stopped the show midway to bring Mummy Jam Jam on stage to perform their hit collaboration song, 'Malo.'

It wasn't the normal introduction of a co-star, as the singer called Tiwa Savage "Someone special" which got a lot of cheers from the crowd. He also added, "Stay sexy for daddy."