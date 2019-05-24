Kylie Jenners reaction to the news of her former best friend, Jordyn Woods romance with sisters ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson is worth watching.

In the new episode of the popular reality tv show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' you can see the Kardashian clan gather to talk about the cheating scandal that not only shocked the world but almost put a dent to their family.

A little scoop from the video indicates that Kylie was obviously pissed at the situation and she used the F word to describe Jordyn's actions.

Another excerpt from the new episode of the KUWTK episode shows that Kourtney and Kendall both have a strained relationship.

It would be recalled that a few months ago, the news of Tristan Thompson hooking up with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods hit the Internet. She, however, went on the defensive and blamed it on the alcohol.

Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after allegedly cheating with her sister's best friend

According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True. A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Jordyn Woods.

Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer. It would be recalled that in 2018, Tristan Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

Jordyn Woods says she was drunk during hook up with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson

According to TMZ, Jordyn Woods who have been begging her former bestie, Kylie Jenners says she doesn't remember how she got to the party in the first place. According to her, she was already drunk before she got to the party.

TMZ also reports that say Jordyn started crying when she was told what she did and as we told you, Kylie also couldn't fathom the news. It was also revealed that Jordyn rarely drinks, but when she does, it usually ends badly. Although, this time it went to the next level.