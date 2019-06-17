Kanayo O. Kanayo has joined thousands of graduates of the University Of Abuja in this year's convocation as he graduates with a degree in Law.

The veteran Nollywood star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, June 15, 2019, where he shared a video from the convocation ceremony. He went on to caption the video with an appreciation message to some of his course mates.

"Happening Now. My convocation at the University of Abuja. LLB Bagged. Congratulations to my Coursemate @cutie__patooti, Elizabeth Ayua, 1st First Class in Law, Faculty of Law, University of Abuja. Ya kpotuba," he wrote.

Congratulations Kanayo O. Kanayo on this latest achievement from all of us at PULSE. Well, maybe this is just K.O.K's next move at actualising his political ambition.

Recall that in 2018 he announced his intention to run for the house of representative seat in his federal constituency.

When Kanayo O. Kanayo declared his intention to run for House of Representatives

Kanayo O. Kanayo declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives in Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State back in 2018. Kanayo made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

"Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut", the actor wrote on his Instagram page.

Kanayo, who has starred in over 100 films, made his debut appearance in 1992 in the film 'Living in Bondage'. At the 2014 centenary celebration, he was awarded a national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) alongside other prominent Nigerians like Olu Jacobs, Enoch Adeboye, Fela Kuti among others.