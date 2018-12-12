Watch Davido's reaction to Peruzzi's leaked semi-nude video

news

Davido has reacted to Peruzzi's bedroom video which has now gone viral on social media.

The music star took to his Snapchat page on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, where he posted a Snap mocking Peruzzi over the video.

"Welcome to the club bro...don't let these girls sleep over bro, I told you," he said jokingly. This is coming barely a few hours after a video of Peruzzi being recorded by yet to be identified lady laying on a bed.

It is not clear what he was doing with the lady but the video which has now gone viral has gotten people talking with mixed reactions. This is not the first time a celebrity's nude photo or video will be getting into the hands of the public.

Celebrities who have suffered similar fate

Recall a few years ago, Davido was trapped in an embarrassing moment like this when a photo of him sleeping with a lady got leaked.

We can't also forget Wande Coal's similar path back in 2010 where his nude photo got leaked and he became a focal point for comedy for a while.