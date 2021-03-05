One of the coolest videos you'd love to see on social media is that of Davido's reaction after seeing himself in the sequel of the classic 'Coming 2 America.'

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, March 5, 2021, where he shared a video of his performance in the movie.

"It was an absolute pleasure sharing a set with a few legends that held the key to my childhood laughs. The sheer effort, work ethic and attention that goes into detail in creating art like this is way more astounding than I could ever imagine," he captioned the video.

"I had to experience it to understand. Thank you @amazonstudios !! It was an absolute pleasure and I’d do it all over again! Coming 2 america out now! Everyone go watch it!! Tag your favorite boy when you see him! 😉😉."

Davido joins the list of Nigerian singers who are featured in the soundtrack of the movie.

Other Nigerian singers featured in the soundtrack include Tekno and Tiwa Savage.