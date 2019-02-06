The cutest video you'd see on social media today is that of Davido's daughter, Imade and Tiwa Savage's son, Jamal take karate lessons together in school.

The video which was shared on Davido's Instagram page on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, is one cute video. As the two toddlers are seen trying to sweat it out on the floor.

"AM JAM VS @realimadeadeleke 🥊 #Bestfriends Cc @tiwasavage Happy birthday 🎈,'' Davido captioned the video.

We love the fact that the kids of these celebrities are bonding already and starting off a beautiful friendship. Just like Davido said in the caption, they are best friends and they definitely rock.

It's no news that Davido's love for his kids knows no bounds and we can be sure to see more videos and photos of them.

Davido attends daughter's end of year Christmas party [Photos]

Back in December 2018, Davido showed up at his daughter's (Imade) school Christmas party and the photos from the event are cute. The music star who has been touring the country over the last few weeks was accompanied by his baby mama, Sophie Momodu who is Imade's mum.

A visibly excited Imade joined other kids in the school as they had fun. The fun wasn't complete as the kids got to see Santa Clause who was on hand to share gifts with the kids.

Don't we all love the way Davido despite being the busiest celebrity at the moment always finds time to be present at his daughters' school and birthday events?