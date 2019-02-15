We know Valentine's Day was over 24 hours ago, but you've got to see Burna Boy's romantic gifts he surprised Stefflon don with.

An obviously thrilled and excited Stefflon Don took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, 2019, where she posted a series of videos from her Valentine's Day surprises.

From an outstanding performance from a group of men dressed like Mexican performers to the over a dozen roses she got, Stefflon Don sure hard one of the best Valentine's Day ever! Burna Boy indeed showed his romantic side and we love this beautiful love story.

Even though we didn't see this coming, but since the video of Burna Boy and Stefflon Don all cuddled up broke the internet, all eyes have been on the latest celebrity couple in town.

One of the cutest and probably most talked about video on social media at the moment is that of Burna Boy all cuddled up with Stefflon Don.

The music star had shared a video of himself shirtless with the UK born Stefflon Don who was fast asleep. Well just so you all know these guys weren't in on any stunts, Burna By went on to caption the video with love Emojis.

It didn't take long before the social media went into a frenzy about the status of the relationship between these two. However, Stefflon Don later took to her Instagram page where she just might have confirmed that they are actually an item.