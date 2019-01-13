Mercy Aigbe has for the umpteenth time come out to deny the rumours that she is in a relationship with a certain governor.

The actress made this known while speaking at an event held in Canada. According to her, the rumours were just been speculated and fabricated by people who don't know the source of her success story.

"I do not have anything to do with him but you the truth about life is that when you are doing well people don't know your source they keep speculating they keep fabricating a lot of things because they do not know your source so, I do not have anything to do with him...where that rumour came out from I do not know but it's fine he is a governor," she said.

It would be recalled that back in 2018, Mercy Aigbe hard come out to deny the rumours that her newly acquired mansion was a gift from a sugar daddy.

Mercy Aigbe says her newly acquired mansion is not a gift from any sugar daddy

Mercy Aigbe back in 2018 came out to deny the gist going around that she got her newly acquired mansion from a sugar daddy. The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, October 8, 2018. According to her in her post, the house was as a result of her hard work and endorsement deals which was a result of God's grace.

"Dear Bloggers, the mumu upcoming scriptwriter! and association of instablog bad belle, jobless commentators....this house you see in this picture was bought with my hard work and God's grace( not that I owe Y'all an explanation)........since you have taken it upon yourselves to be in my business, pls employ a very good private investigator, a pastor, an Alfa or a Babalawo to help you in further investigations....so you won't be peddling stupid rumours that has no iota of truth in it!....let me quickly warn you that more is coming oh!!! Because something HUGE is cooking I am just getting started," she wrote.

Mercy Aigbe's reaction came barely a few hours after the rumours of her house being a gift from a sugar daddy started filtering the air.