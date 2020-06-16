One of the cutest videos you'd be watching on social media today will be that of music star, Femi Kuti's kids as they present a rather different but adorable gift to him on his 58th birthday.

The music turns 58 on June 16, 2020, and his kids put together a very beautiful and flawless performance to celebrate him on his special day.

According to Femi's sister, Yeni who shared the video via her Instagram page, the performance by his kids left everyone close to tears.

Let's just say the music dynasty of Fela Kuti is going to have a very long run.