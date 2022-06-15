Wande Coal and his crew accused of beating up a young man to a pulp

"You’re a bastard @wandecoal and you won’t get away with what you did to my brother this evening, My elder brother just called me subbing like a child because you and your gang beat him mercilessly simply because his vehicle was in your way," he tweeted.

"This bastard and his gang asked my brother to remove his vehicle so they could move, my brother obliged and went to get his car keys, as soon as he approached his car to open it, one of them slapped him, before he could say anything else, another punched him."

"Never felt so livid in my entire life. My elder brother called me subbing like a child. They’d beaten him so bad he was crying so much. Who the fuck do you think you are?? @wandecoal."

"My brother is subbing with a swollen face and black eye. All because of what???? My brother is the most easy going person I know. Always avoids trouble, so I’m pretty sure he did absolutely nothing to warrant getting treated like that."

These accusations are coming days after Burna Boy of accused of a similar crime.

The singer's associates were accused of almost killing some fun-seekers at a nightclub.

According to a close friend of the victims, the ugly incident was orchestrated by the singer's crew over a woman.

"My Guys came to 9ja from England & USA Respectively 4 a wedding. I invited dem out to club Cubana a petty altercation with Burna Boy's people arose (Cos of woman). The next thing Bullets started flying, one got scraped in the head by a bullet and the other one got shot in the leg," he tweeted.