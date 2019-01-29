Waje says she wasn't really thrilled about the new year despite her message on Instagram at the beginning of the year.

The music star made her confession known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 28, 2019, where she posted a quite a long post talking about what she went through and how God was able to come through for her.

"It’s a long read but I hope it inspires you so please indulge. I wasn’t excited about the new year, forget Instagram post. I was so anxious and the feeling of uncertainty scared the s**** out of me. Some old wounds opened and the sore was nasty, my mind was too weak. I honestly knew what was wrong, didn’t want to be strong, I prayed as usual but my special time with God I ignored...... I was in so much pain and wanted to feel numb. Angry that I couldn’t control my emotions and lost. It happens to the best of us but Then @artistry_by_tolani sent me a message from her church. See eh, when people hurt you or when you hurt your self consistently, it’s not their fault or yours.

"We sometimes blind ourselves to the simple truth, the devil will always seek to steal your joy and use anyone who’s available to be an instrument including you! Being reminded of that made me jump, I was like kai waje you fall my hand. He went on to say that the Christ in you is freedom so anything that holds you to ransom is your choice,u can refuse to be in that state physically or emotionally and I jumped up again! Paused the video and said God forgive my foolishness. See fine girl like me that my smile radiates and my voice touches lives. I have so much more inside me yet I’m walking the earth with no sparks by CHOICE like are you serious!

"Chai! I said a prayer silently ( lord remove this ugly cloak of heaviness and despair and cover my face with your veil of joy! So I want to encourage you, sweethearts. Everyday won't be rosy but you choose to be radiant and laugh and fetch from the springs of peace and joy. You will end well this year strong! You will love and laugh and your aura will be joy contagious. Every time someone hurts you at work, your love life, school , whatever, wherever, just say “ekwensu I see your plan but in @theonlychigul voice “you are a waste” cause by choice I am a reflection of Christ and that is JoY! I was delivered yesterday so I can genuinely say Happy new year, Watch this space! I and my people are made for signs and wonders. We haven’t started sweets! We WIN," she wrote.

Waje doesn't just write on Instagram all the time and so when she decides to or speaks about something, then it will certainly go viral. Like the time she talked about going through depression.

ALSO READ: Waje doesn't want to be asked how she feels being single

Waje talks about how she went through depression

Waje back in 2018, revealed how she went through depression a few years ago and was able to overcome it. The talented singer made this known during an exclusive interview with PULSE. According to her sometimes people confuse anger for depression.

"The thing is, many times when people talk about depression, I always come from the angle where there is a difference between depression and anger. A depressed person does not even know that they are depressed, they will give every reason to think that they are not in that place. When you are depressed, you don't want to eat, you don't want to go out, your life stops literally.

"I have come to realise that being someone in the limelight, you have to guard your territory, I have been in that space where... I wouldn't say mine was depression, mine was anger management, it was a kind of depression but the only way I could express myself was through anger.

"I remember that time, that was the year we got signed as Glo ambassadors so actually my career was doing really good. I just released my album, I was nominated in four categories in World Music Awards every year, money dey come. But I had anger issues, why because I just didn't see myself the way I wanted to see myself. I saw myself through everybody's eye. I would look at you and whatever you tell me about me is what I would accept.

Then we got to talk about how she was able to realise there was an issue and how she decided to work on it. Changing her friends and getting closer to God.