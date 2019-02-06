Your favourite TV girl, Vimbai Mutinhiri is advising women to go after temporary luxury lifestyle offered to them by men over actually chasing their dreams.

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. In her post, she admonished women to seize on the opportunity of achieving their goals and aspirations over designer bags and all expensed paid trips.

"I’m dropping this here. I’m tired. Keep the LVs and Chanels. No, your travel agent should not call me. Since you’re ready to throw it away, why not be an angel investor for the same amount? Or just say no. Don’t use the same mouth to say “things are hard” to tell me “I’m traveling, do you want to join me?”

"No wonder so many of my sisters are sucked into this cycle. Ladies, don’t play yourselves. It may be harder the honest way, but let no man convince you that borrowed moments of luxury are more valid than chasing your dreams. Why are you trying to put us in material bondage?🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ #hellotableshakers #ihavecomeagain #whyisiteasiertoaskforahandbagthanbusinessfinance," she wrote.

Well, whoever Vimbai was referring to must have gotten the message and if she was only just putting across the message to every woman out there, then we give a big thumbs up.

The last time Vimbai posted a similar message on social media, she was actually throwing shades at women who lied about their source of income.

Vimbai has definitely sparked off a conversation no one had the balls to talk about as she throws shade at some female celebrities who lie about the source of their wealth.

The former reality T.V. star turned media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, March 19, 2018, where she sort of called out some female celebrities who show off their wealth on social media which they got from their spouse and deceive young ladies about the source.

"If your expensive handbag is a gift, that's ok. If your first luxury car was a gift from hubby that's great. If you travel in luxury courtesy of bae that's cool too. If your talent is social media, embrace it and earn off it. BUT please stop lying to young girls about how hard you have worked, and giving terrible advice about how to build this or that and how to be successful in business or have a high flying career. STOP IT!!" she wrote.

She didn't only stop there, she went on to tell these special bred of celebrities to take a back seat if they weren't making big bucks per annum.