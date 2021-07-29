Estranged husband of video vixen Bolanle tenders apology days after dragging her on IG

The car dealer went on a social media rampage about a week ago, accusing his wife of domestic violence. He later released a video where he admitted to assaulting the popular vixen.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, he tendered an apology to his wife.

"I will like to use this opportunity to sincerely apologise first and foremost to my wife, Mrs Bolanle for my actions in the last couple of weeks, especially on social media. Those acts of mine were very unnecessary and uncalled for. All I said was in the heat of the moment," he said.

"I will like to specifically apologise to my wife for calling her all sorts of names. My son, I apologise to you too. Although you are not aware of my actions but I believe that sometime in the future you will."

"My wife, I pray and hope that you can find somewhere in your heart to accept my sincere apology."

Lincoln and his wife came under the spotlight after he sent her packing from their home and live-streamed it.

In one of the videos he shared online, he said they had an argument that turned violent.

He also revealed that their marriage was a sham as he only married her for clout.

In another video he shared on Instagram, Lincoln revealed that he has a family in South Africa and won't entertain any form of disrespect from Bolanle.