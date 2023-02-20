ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

Babatunde Lawal

As video of Tiwa Savage partying with American actor Jamie Foxx surfaced online, social media users expressed concern for singer Omah Lay.

Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Jammie Foxx
Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Jammie Foxx

Last night, at the Vogue party with Leonardo DiCaprio and Edward (the editor of Vogue), Tiwa Savage and Jammie Foxx took to the dance floor to show off their skills, and in the wake of it, many Nigerians are looking out for Omah Lay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is because of a romantic gesture shown by Omah Lay to his senior colleague Tiwa Savage, in which he sent her a bouquet of flowers days ago.

While the action could have no more than the underlying meaning that there's a possible music collaboration coming, many have also explored the possibility of Omah Lay trying to hit on Savage.

So when Tiwa Savage was spotted having the time of her life with the popular American actor, Jamie Foxx, social media users expressed interest in what was going on, with many asking that Omah Lay be checked on.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Savage is seen dancing at a club with the actor, and apparently it was fun.

One Whitescent grant wrote, "Omah Lay go soon do diss song for Jammie Foxx."

Another user wrote, "See this gender, you collect flowe from Omah Lay come travel go give vibes to anoter man."

Reactions
Reactions Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they support in the 2023 presidential election

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they support in the 2023 presidential election

Gabrielle Union brands Tem as 'the Queen' after performance at NBA All-Star Game

Gabrielle Union brands Tem as 'the Queen' after performance at NBA All-Star Game

Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Alexx Ekubo has 'logged out' of anything related to marriage

Alexx Ekubo has 'logged out' of anything related to marriage

'Zero fashion sense' - Fashion critics slam Chizzy Francis' new photoshoot

'Zero fashion sense' - Fashion critics slam Chizzy Francis' new photoshoot

Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

Mary Njoku says it's time to stop disturbing God

Mary Njoku says it's time to stop disturbing God

Falz shares important message with the youth ahead of  2023 general elections

Falz shares important message with the youth ahead of  2023 general elections

Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

Buju, Caramel-KOKO-TV-NG

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other