Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

This is because of a romantic gesture shown by Omah Lay to his senior colleague Tiwa Savage, in which he sent her a bouquet of flowers days ago.

While the action could have no more than the underlying meaning that there's a possible music collaboration coming, many have also explored the possibility of Omah Lay trying to hit on Savage.

So when Tiwa Savage was spotted having the time of her life with the popular American actor, Jamie Foxx, social media users expressed interest in what was going on, with many asking that Omah Lay be checked on.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Savage is seen dancing at a club with the actor, and apparently it was fun.

Watch the video:

Reactions

One Whitescent grant wrote, "Omah Lay go soon do diss song for Jammie Foxx."

Another user wrote, "See this gender, you collect flowe from Omah Lay come travel go give vibes to anoter man."