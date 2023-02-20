Last night, at the Vogue party with Leonardo DiCaprio and Edward (the editor of Vogue), Tiwa Savage and Jammie Foxx took to the dance floor to show off their skills, and in the wake of it, many Nigerians are looking out for Omah Lay.
Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay
As video of Tiwa Savage partying with American actor Jamie Foxx surfaced online, social media users expressed concern for singer Omah Lay.
This is because of a romantic gesture shown by Omah Lay to his senior colleague Tiwa Savage, in which he sent her a bouquet of flowers days ago.
While the action could have no more than the underlying meaning that there's a possible music collaboration coming, many have also explored the possibility of Omah Lay trying to hit on Savage.
So when Tiwa Savage was spotted having the time of her life with the popular American actor, Jamie Foxx, social media users expressed interest in what was going on, with many asking that Omah Lay be checked on.
In the video making the rounds on social media, Savage is seen dancing at a club with the actor, and apparently it was fun.
One Whitescent grant wrote, "Omah Lay go soon do diss song for Jammie Foxx."
Another user wrote, "See this gender, you collect flowe from Omah Lay come travel go give vibes to anoter man."
