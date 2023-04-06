Video of Davido’s sister praying for him before UK show leaves fans emotional

The singer, who recently returned to the music scene after a long break with his fourth studio album, 'Timeless,' held his highly anticipated show for the new album, on Wednesday night, April 5, in the United Kingdom.

The now-viral video showed a moment before the performance where his sister is seen praying for the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the video online, she captioned it, "First things first." Sharon prayed for him, and the two were seen doing so in the video clip. Many people have been swooning about the pair's sibling closeness since the emotional video surfaced online.

The 17-track album is currently topping charts and breaking long-held records, and fans love it.

In the first 24 hours the album topped the charts in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Niger, Malawi, Benin, Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.