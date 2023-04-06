A video of Nigerian singer Davido’s sister, Sharon, praying for the singer backstage before his London show last night has won the hearts of many fans online.
Video of Davido’s sister praying for him before UK show leaves fans emotional
The video will remain timeless in the hearts of many fans.
Recommended articles
The singer, who recently returned to the music scene after a long break with his fourth studio album, 'Timeless,' held his highly anticipated show for the new album, on Wednesday night, April 5, in the United Kingdom.
The now-viral video showed a moment before the performance where his sister is seen praying for the singer.
Sharing the video online, she captioned it, "First things first." Sharon prayed for him, and the two were seen doing so in the video clip. Many people have been swooning about the pair's sibling closeness since the emotional video surfaced online.
The 17-track album is currently topping charts and breaking long-held records, and fans love it.
In the first 24 hours the album topped the charts in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Niger, Malawi, Benin, Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.
Timeless is currently streaming on all platforms.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng