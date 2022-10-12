Video: "I did not sign Whitemoney to EME", Banky W reacts to rumors

Singer Banky W, has debunked the online rumors that he signed Whitemoney to Empire Mates Entertainment in a video.

He recently denied the rumors in an interview with Hot FM Lagos, making it clear that he did not sign the reality TV personality.

The musician said that in 2017, EME transitioned from being a record company to a media and marketing organisation. He said that he just assisted Whitemoney in obtaining an ambassadorial arrangement with a business that it advises for.

Banky emphasised that the agreement was just for an influencer campaign for one of the corporate companies that EME works with.

Recall, numerous rumors circulated a few weeks ago that Whitemoney, had been signed as an artist to the EME record company, led by Banky W, as a result of a tweet Whitemoney made.

The ambiguous nature of the caption is what made a lot of people to mistake it as the artiste being signed to the record label.

"Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow. EGWU & YOU BAD drops: 23/09/22 Are You Ready???", he wrote on Twitter.