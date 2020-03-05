Victoria Inyama says the latest trend in society has to do with some women breaking into families to destroy them.

The Nollywood actress made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, March 5, 2020. According to her, it has become a norm for certain women to go around breaking homes and not feeling any guilt.

"Breaking into a home with the punpun is now a trend...Even the so-called very beautiful babe is a thief," she wrote.

Victoria Inyama slams women who are famous for breaking homes [Instagram/VictoriaInyama]

As if that was not enough, Inyama went on to express her shock and how heartless these women have become.

"How we have turned into a heartless generation 😔 , Women...How do U enjoy sex with him then tell your children 'God bless U?? How? How much are you worth? When another woman is in tears? A woman is d birther of life .....and death too...Everything we do has consequences...Everything...Always remember that... Ķá Çhìńèķè méżìè óķwù. Good morning 😔😔😔," she wrote.

Obviously shading someone, the actress went on to talk about all newly married men who immediately after their weddings are already in a hurry to cheat on their wives.

Obviously shading someone, the actress went on to talk about all newly married men who immediately after their weddings are already in a hurry to cheat on their wives. [Instagram/VictoriaInyama]

"Every day I watch wedding videos, happy couples yet some girl somewhere is waiting for the groom so they can have sex. The groom is thinking of an excuse to travel to have sex with another woman. Please why did you get married in the first place," she wrote.

Still, on failed marriages and relationships, Victoria Inyama is no newcomer to experiences associated with them. Recall in 2018, she dropped hints about her then-husband, who she claimed was abusive.

Still, on failed marriages and relationships, Victoria Inyama is no newcomer to experiences associated with them [Instagram/VictoriaInyama]

The beautiful actress made this shocking revelation on her Facebook page on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, where she obviously couldn't hide her ordeal anymore.

Victoria Inyama was one of the biggest actors back in the late 1990s an early 2000s [Instagram/VictoriaInyama]

It didn't end there, the Nollywood star went to reveal to her fans on her page that her husband assaulted again and for the first time she called the cops on him.