Victoria Inyama shades Etinosa Idemudia following marriage collapse

Odion Okonofua

The movie stars have been at loggerheads for a while now.

Nolloywood actresses Victoria Inyama and Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/VictoriaInyama] [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has yet again come for her colleague and perceived foe, Etinosa Idemudia on Instagram.

Inyama took to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 8, 2021, where she threw shades at Idemudia over the collapse of her marriage.

"Make Sweet the Words that come out of your mouth because You Never know When You Eat them......In her words and l quote 'wetin concern married woman with single mother '.......... NEVER MOCK A PAIN YOU HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED '.....🙌🏽❤❤❤❤❤❤," she wrote.

Inyama's post came barely a few hours after Idemudia announced the end of her 8 months old marriage.

Recall in Dec 2020, when Idemudia announced the arrival of her baby, Inyama threw shades at her for being a single mum.

In her response, Idemudia informed the actress that she was married and shamed her for being a single mum.

