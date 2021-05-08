Victoria Inyama shades Etinosa Idemudia following marriage collapse

Inyama took to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 8, 2021, where she threw shades at Idemudia over the collapse of her marriage.

"Make Sweet the Words that come out of your mouth because You Never know When You Eat them......In her words and l quote 'wetin concern married woman with single mother '.......... NEVER MOCK A PAIN YOU HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED '.....🙌🏽❤❤❤❤❤❤," she wrote.

Inyama's post came barely a few hours after Idemudia announced the end of her 8 months old marriage.

The movie stars have been at loggerheads for a while now.

Pulse Nigeria

Recall in Dec 2020, when Idemudia announced the arrival of her baby, Inyama threw shades at her for being a single mum.