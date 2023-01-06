ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Babatunde Lawal

His mother said that he is a child with great destiny.

Singer and songwriter Victony
Singer and songwriter Victony

Nigerian singer Anthony Ebuka Victor, better known as Victony, has shared the message he received from his mother on his 22nd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Victony turned 22 yesterday, January 5, and took to his Twitter page to share screenshots of the message his mother sent to him.

In the message, his mother detailed everything she went through when she conceived him and during labor. She recalled having an accident on the way to the hospital and how he almost died at birth.

After his birth, he suffered different health challenges, including the most recent one, which occurred on April 26, 2021.

On the above-stated date, it was reported that the singer was returning home from a birthday party with some of his friends when the car they were in suffered a crash, which claimed the life of one of his friends and confined him to a wheelchair.

Recalling the tragedies, his mother's major message to him was that he was destined for greatness, and the enemy just wanted to end his life.

Read the messages:

Victony [Twitter]
Victony [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Victony [Twitter]
Victony [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal

Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'

Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'

Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'

Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape

Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Burna Boy's Maybach

Burna Boy's Maybach lands in his home

Teni's before and after [Instagram]

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

'It can't be me'—Nkechi Blessing weighs in on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's alleged 5-year celibacy