Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him

Victony turned 22 yesterday, January 5, and took to his Twitter page to share screenshots of the message his mother sent to him.

In the message, his mother detailed everything she went through when she conceived him and during labor. She recalled having an accident on the way to the hospital and how he almost died at birth.

After his birth, he suffered different health challenges, including the most recent one, which occurred on April 26, 2021.

On the above-stated date, it was reported that the singer was returning home from a birthday party with some of his friends when the car they were in suffered a crash, which claimed the life of one of his friends and confined him to a wheelchair.

Recalling the tragedies, his mother's major message to him was that he was destined for greatness, and the enemy just wanted to end his life.

Read the messages:

Pulse Nigeria