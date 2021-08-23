Veteran singer Mike Okri contracts coronavirus despite full vaccination

The music star made this known via his Instagram Live over the weekend.

"Hey folks, this is coming to me as a rude shock. I had my Covid test on Friday, hoping to fly today, Saturday and it turned out it was positive. I’m so devastated, which means that I can’t travel for another 10 to 14 days. As I’m speaking now, I’m self-quarantined," he said.

"I just want to tell folks that yes, for those doubting Thomases, that the damn thing is real. I’m feeling funny; even though I had my vaccines, double shots, I’m still almost like, hmm, that doesn’t mean that you’re immune. So, folks, there are a lot of people walking around with it, but they don’t even know."

Okri is a Nigerian singer who made waves in the 1980s and early 1990s.