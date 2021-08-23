Nigerian veteran singer Mike Okri has contracted the dreaded coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.
Veteran singer Mike Okri contracts coronavirus despite full vaccination
The music veteran says his in self isolation.
The music star made this known via his Instagram Live over the weekend.
"Hey folks, this is coming to me as a rude shock. I had my Covid test on Friday, hoping to fly today, Saturday and it turned out it was positive. I’m so devastated, which means that I can’t travel for another 10 to 14 days. As I’m speaking now, I’m self-quarantined," he said.
"I just want to tell folks that yes, for those doubting Thomases, that the damn thing is real. I’m feeling funny; even though I had my vaccines, double shots, I’m still almost like, hmm, that doesn’t mean that you’re immune. So, folks, there are a lot of people walking around with it, but they don’t even know."
Okri is a Nigerian singer who made waves in the 1980s and early 1990s.
He joins the list of celebrities in the country who have contracted the dreaded virus.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng