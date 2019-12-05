The death has been announced of veteran singer, Chris 'Ozigizaga' Hanen.

His death was announced by the former president of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tony Okoroji on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, via Facebook. He expressed his shock at the passing away of the veteran singer was an active member of the PMAN.

"I just received with shock the news of the passing on of the great Ozigizaga exponent, Chris Hanen. Chris was a very talented and committed musician who worked with me closely on several projects in our days at EMI. Last year, Chris Hanen was at the funeral of Moses of Felyxx and Mozzyz fame.

"He was also at COSON House for the celebrated funeral of Rub-A-Dub Master, Ras Kimono. Chris was a very humble and easy-going person who will be terribly missed by all of us in the music industry who knew him. May the soul of Chris ‘Ozigizaga’ Hanen rest in peace," he wrote.

May the gentle soul of Chris 'Ozigizaga' Hanen rest in perfect peace. He died at the age of 60 after a brief illness.

Chris Hanen became famous in the 1990s after the release of his debut album ‘Turning Point.' He worked with several music stars in the in the 1990s like Bright Chimezie, Tony Okoroji, Stella Monye, Onyeka Onwuenu, Chris Mba and many others.