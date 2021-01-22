Nigerian veteran singer, Alariwo has lost his mother.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, January 21, 2021, where he penned a heartfelt note about his late mother.

"MY BELOVED MUM LEFT WITHOUT SAYING GOODBYE! I was home watching a movie when my younger brother called via wassap When I opened my phone, I noticed that it was a connect call with all my siblings involved," he wrote.

"Before picking, my instinct told me that something was wrong. Hello !!! Tears from the other side and boom, my brother broke the sad news All I could say was: It is well. My heart instantly became heavy and I felt weak Mummy dead?"

"How come? I just sat down and short of words. Things will not be the same without you. Everything has become so blank. I will miss you in every moment as your memories will always occupy my mind."

"Why you left me so early, is just surprising but who am I to question our creator. Death took you away you too very early. Without you, every single second will become very tough to spend. You took care of us and gave us the attention a mother would give to her children. I will miss you mummy. Rest in peace Mrs Josephine Nmabuese Etumudon MARTINS."

May her gentle soul rest in peace.