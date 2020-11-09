Nollywood actress Lilian Bach has turned 50 and to celebrate her special day, she released some stunning photos.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 9, 2020, where she shared the photos.

"Thanking God for fifty fabulous years. #oluwamimodupe," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to Bach from all of us at Pulse.

Bach is a Nigerian actress and model.

She gained prominence in the 1990s after she contested for the Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria.

She went on to become a frequent face on TV commercials.

Her acting career kicked off in 1997.

She is famous for her roles in several movies including 'Married To A Witch,' 'Outcast,' and 'Not Man Enough.'