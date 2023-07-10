ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He owns up to his past mistakes, which led to the failure of his marriage.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke reflects on his past mistakes which cost him his marriage [Instagram/JimIyke]
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke reflects on his past mistakes which cost him his marriage [Instagram/JimIyke]

Guest starring in the popular podcast With Chude, the popular Nollywood actor spoke on a variety of topics, including his failed marriages, for which he blamed himself.

"I have had a failed marriage, but nobody knows that. I have three kids. I caused my marriage to fail. I am not the type that would blame anybody for my mistakes. There is a saying, 'To boss up, own up", the veteran said.

He disclosed the changes that he experienced within himself and his persona after the loss of his mother; who was his bedrock.

During this time, he revealed, his sister was about to get married and his wife was pregnant with his first son.

Not knowing how to properly grieve, the actor put his grief into becoming a 'proper stay-at-home dad', completely disregarding his wife.

Jim Iyke and his son
Jim Iyke and his son ece-auto-gen

In Jim's words, “I didn’t grieve all through the process of her death and burial…but by the time I started to grieve, my wife became pregnant with my first son, and I wasn’t as loving as I should be….I became an obsessive dad after my son arrived…I took all my love and care on our son and abandoned her instead. I took all my love and attention to my son and left her behind, I was an excellent father but a woeful husband."

The red cap chief took it upon himself to hasten his healing process after his wife told him that she could no longer feel his presence and left him. They did, however, part as friends.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

