'You're a fool' - rapper Vector tells those accusing him of mocking Dare Adeboye's death with his tweet

Odion Okonofua

Vector comes under fire on social media over his tweet on the day Dare Adebayo died.

Nigerian rapper Vector and the late Pastor Dare Adeboye [Instagram/VectorThaViper]

Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun also known as Vector has slammed those accusing him of mocking the death of Dare Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye.

The rapper had posted a tweet on the day Dare died which many felt was a shade at the late pastor and his family.

"If you know you want to see Next year make some noise noooooise," he tweeted.

The rapper received a lot of backlash from that tweet.

In his response, Vector slammed those who assumed he was mocking the Adeboyes with his tweet.

"If you really believe i Ogunmefun Olanrewaju will mock pastor Adeboye because he lost his son, you are a fool," he tweeted.

It would be recalled that Dare died on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Dare who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 died in his sleep.

It was his wife Temiloluwa that discovered he was not breathing and raised the alarm.

Pastor Dare Adeboye until death was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 [NewsGuru]
Pastor Dare Adeboye until death was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 [NewsGuru] Pulse Nigeria

Pastor Dare is the third child and second son of Pastor EA Adeboye.

He was 42 and would have turned 43 in June.

The late pastor is survived by his wife, children and his parents.

