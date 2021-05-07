'You're a fool' - rapper Vector tells those accusing him of mocking Dare Adeboye's death with his tweet

The rapper had posted a tweet on the day Dare died which many felt was a shade at the late pastor and his family.

"If you know you want to see Next year make some noise noooooise," he tweeted.

The rapper received a lot of backlash from that tweet.

In his response, Vector slammed those who assumed he was mocking the Adeboyes with his tweet.

"If you really believe i Ogunmefun Olanrewaju will mock pastor Adeboye because he lost his son, you are a fool," he tweeted.

It would be recalled that Dare died on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Dare who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 died in his sleep.

It was his wife Temiloluwa that discovered he was not breathing and raised the alarm.

Pastor Dare is the third child and second son of Pastor EA Adeboye.

He was 42 and would have turned 43 in June.