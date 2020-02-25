The tribute service for the late National Basketball Association (NBA) star, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi has been held.

The service which took place at the Staple Center, Los Angeles, saw the widow of the late NBA legend, Venessa Bryant deliver a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband and daughter.

She, first of all, thanked everyone for the outpour of love they have received since the demise of her husband and daughter.

"I’d like to thank everyone for coming today. The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting. Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful

"She was daddy’s girl but I know she loved her mamma. She was one of my very best friends. She had the best laugh. It was infectious, it was pure and genuine. Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other," she said.

She went on to talk about how she would never see her daughter get to drive, get married and have the father and daughter dance.

"We will not be able to see Gianna go to highschool with Natalia … we didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car,” said Vanessa. “I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy … or have babies of her own," she said.

She went on to talk about how she would never see her daughter get to drive, get married and have the father and daughter dance.

She went on to eulogise her late husband with some heartfelt and emotional words.

"He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved or wanted me more than Kobe. We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls,” she said.

The tribute service was attended by friends, family and former teammates of Kobe Bryant in attendance. NBA legend, Michael Jordan paid a tribute to Kobe and kind of lightened the mood in the venue with his memes jokes.

Beyonce gave an outstanding but emotional performance of two of Kobe's favourite songs, 'Halo' and 'XO.'

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were buried weeks ago in a private ceremony that was attended by their family members.

Kobe's untimely death

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star died alongside his daughter and six other persons on Jan 26, 2020.

TMZ was the first to report his death. In their report, they revealed that Bryant and his daughter with traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of the crash near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas at around 10 am after a fire broke out. Kobe was survived by a wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, three daughters, and aged parents.