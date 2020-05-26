His daughter Ji-an Vicker turns 14 today and as a proud father, Van Vicker took to social media to tell the world how much he loves and cherishes his daughter.

He described her daughter as ‘generous, modish, caring, ingenious, street smart, beautiful, resolute, respectful, genteel’ among other attributes.

But most importantly, Van Vicker says her daughter takes up one of the four soft spots in his heart.

He captioned a photo gallery with his daughter on Instagram: “Generous, modish, caring, ingenious, street smart, beautiful, resolute, respectful, genteel, chivalrous, talented, down to Earth...these are just but a few of what you are built of. You can be mulish at times but you make me a proud father.

Today you turn 14. The baby who would cry all day and cry all night, yet extremely sweet. Till today when you cry it touches my innermost feelings. I have ONLY four soft spots in my heart Ji-an, you take up one. You are multitalented, the World is at your beck and call, take it by storm and make an impact on people's lives.

Happy birthday my ONLY second daughter, lol. I love you my Chichi, my Chocho. Daddy.”