Van Vicker celebrates daughter on 18th birthday; says 'finally, you are an adult proper'

The actor's wish for his daughter, J'dyl, came with a photo of her that leaves his fans marveled over the striking resemblance the father and daughter have. "I pray for a long life for you," Van said in his post.

He continued that "your dreams will see the light of day. Your prognostication, planning, and execution will be guided and on point. No grotesque thing shall be your portion. You shall continue to grow in fortitude, intrepidity, and resoluteness.

"Your moxie shall be augmented, and my God shall protect and lead you in all your efforts. Prosperity, love, and happiness shall you enjoy in Jesus' name. Happy birthday, J'dyl. I love you. Daddy," he concluded.

The post below has since scored over 10,000 likes with hundreds of comments from his followers who have also been celebrating J'dyl.

The Ghanaian actor is one of the few actors who has been married for a long time and has kept a beautiful family. He tied the knot with Adjoa Van Vicker for almost nineteen years now.

The two have three children together. According to the 44-year-old, he has been friends with his wife for about tweenty-seven years now. He disclosed this in a message to mark their 18th wedding anniversary last year.