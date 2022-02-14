Valentine's Day also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.
Valentine's Day: See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate the special day
Today is all about love!
Recommended articles
In Nigeria, some of your favourite celebrities took out time this year to celebrate the special day.
For some of these celebrities, it was all about beautiful photos while for others it was more about appreciating their spouses.
Just in case you missed out, here are how some of your favourite celebrities turned up for Valentine's day.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng