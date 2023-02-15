Valentine's Day: Sammie Okposo's wife misses him on special day

As the world marked Valentine’s Day 2023 yesterday, February 14th, Ozy Okposo took to Instagram to admit to missing her partner.

She shared several photos of them and wrote a warm caption that best expresses her feelings.

She is comforted, however, because he is with Christ and has Sammie in His hands.

She wrote, "Dim oma..My King.. I loved you in life, love you still. I know Christ has you in His arms, and I have you in my heart. I miss you terribly. Keep resting, my love, until forever."

Valentine's Day 2023

Yesterday's celebration took many turns. While many used it as a day to appreciate their relationships with partners, children, parents, and even themselves, others used it as a day to reflect and express how much they missed their loved ones who had passed on.

At the end of the day, there is no set-in-stone rule as to how to celebrate the day; the only rule is to enjoy it and show love for it.

