Valentine's Day: Sammie Okposo's wife misses him on special day

Babatunde Lawal

When you celebrate life, you develop a fondness for your past experiences. You'll find yourself grinning as you think back on the times you spent with your loved one, rather than drowning yourself in grief over their passing.

Late Okposo and wife
Late Okposo and wife

The wife of the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo has expressed how much she misses her husband.

As the world marked Valentine’s Day 2023 yesterday, February 14th, Ozy Okposo took to Instagram to admit to missing her partner.

She shared several photos of them and wrote a warm caption that best expresses her feelings.

She is comforted, however, because he is with Christ and has Sammie in His hands.

She wrote, "Dim oma..My King.. I loved you in life, love you still. I know Christ has you in His arms, and I have you in my heart. I miss you terribly. Keep resting, my love, until forever."

Yesterday's celebration took many turns. While many used it as a day to appreciate their relationships with partners, children, parents, and even themselves, others used it as a day to reflect and express how much they missed their loved ones who had passed on.

At the end of the day, there is no set-in-stone rule as to how to celebrate the day; the only rule is to enjoy it and show love for it.

Curating how some of your favourite celebrities spend their day of love, we put together a list we know you'd enjoy reading.

Happy Valentine's Day, people.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

