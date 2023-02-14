Valentine's Day: Mike Bamiloye shares what will happen to men and women tonight

The founder of Mount Zion Ministry, who is known for commenting on relationships, has shared what he thinks will happen to many men and women tonight.

He claimed that many young men and women will entrust their lives to "marine agents" tonight.

Bamiloye stressed that many people will engage in lustful affairs tonight and lose their connection to God.

The evangelist wrote that on this day, the ignoble spirits of the world's rivers and oceans are migrating to club houses and parties to mingle with men's sons and daughters.

He wrote, "Many people will have a lot of lustful funs today and wake up tomorrow morning as normal, but the truth is: long after a very hot pressing iron had been disconnected from the power source, it would still be hot for a while, until it begins to grow cold. Some power cable would be disconnected from the power source of some people this evening. Some young men and women will place their entire life virtues and destinies in the hand of marine agents tonight. It is an abuse of the day of love."

Further, he wrote that many men would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men, and blood would flow tonight.

In his words, "Many would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men. Blood would flow tonight. Blood shall be exchanged tonight on covenant beds. Fluids of men shall be submitted tonight in the shrines of evil kingdom . The fortunes and destinies of many young girls and ladies would end up tonight in shrines of money rituals. Destinies and fortunes and meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening and by tomorrow, many shall wake up empty and shallow and light, because they have been plundered and all their treasures have been stolen."

The warnings are in character for Bamiloye, who has always commented on relationships, social events like this, and what they mean for young men and women.