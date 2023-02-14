ADVERTISEMENT
Valentine's Day: DJ Cuppy shares romantic gifts from fiancé Ryan Taylor

Babatunde Lawal

And so the Valentine's Day oppression begins.

With love in the air, disc jockey Cuppy has shared the beautiful gifts she got from her fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

The beautiful DJ took to social media barely hours before Valentine's Day to share the gifts with the world.

She received a bouquet of flowers and a sweet note in which he expressed his love and said he couldn't wait to spend the rest of his life with her and for her to be his wife.

Another photo showed a huge, beautiful "I Love You" inscribed on the floor, laced with petals of roses sprinkled around to create a trail leading up into a house.

Captioning the post, Cuppy shared that every single day is Valentine's Day with her lover." "Every single day is Valentine's Day with this one," she wrote.

The duo's relationship has been enviable and fun to follow since their engagement on November 19, 2022.

It was an engagement that shocked many fans.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

