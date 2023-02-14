Valentine's Day: DJ Cuppy shares romantic gifts from fiancé Ryan Taylor

The beautiful DJ took to social media barely hours before Valentine's Day to share the gifts with the world.

She received a bouquet of flowers and a sweet note in which he expressed his love and said he couldn't wait to spend the rest of his life with her and for her to be his wife.

Another photo showed a huge, beautiful "I Love You" inscribed on the floor, laced with petals of roses sprinkled around to create a trail leading up into a house.

Captioning the post, Cuppy shared that every single day is Valentine's Day with her lover." "Every single day is Valentine's Day with this one," she wrote.

The duo's relationship has been enviable and fun to follow since their engagement on November 19, 2022.