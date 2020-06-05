Nigeria reality TV star and actor, Uti Nwachukwu has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force over the rape allegation levelled against him.

A young lady, simply identified as Kambili Korie had taken to Twitter on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, where she alleged that the reality TV star forcefully had sex with her a few years ago.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Friday, June 5, 2020, where he shared photos of the petition he addressed to the Inspector General of Police over the rape allegations levelled against him.

He went on to caption the letter with a post where he talked about how he hasn't been able to keep calm because of the allegation of rape levelled against by Korie.

"I have today, June 5th, 2020 filed a petition to the Inspector General of Police, demanding a full-scale investigation. I don’t even know where to begin this from, or what words to use Because I’m angry, hurt, and utterly disgusted; but these are feelings I’m now too afraid to express without being attacked for," he wrote.

"I’m appalled that blogs now resort to reporting allegations made anonymously online, without according people the respect of a proper investigation. How do I defend myself against someone I can neither identify, nor address and still remain calm."

"As A STRONG ADVOCATE AGAINST RAPE, my immediate response is always to listen to the victim and let their voice be heard because too many have been forced into silence. But what I never considered, and perhaps now I should, was how to do this if you’re the accused; and that’s where I find myself now."

"My position on rape REMAINS THE SAME, that it is a violent human rights scourge that no human being must ever suffer. And for this very reason, I refuse to be a part of anyone setting women’s voices back when they’re finally finding the courage to speak and are slowly being heard."

"Which is why I’m dedicating myself to getting to the bottom of this, by pursuing these allegations to THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW; and I expect my accuser to do the same. Although I’m hurt, I recognize that this is bigger than me."

"My innocence when proven will hopefully deter others from destroying the many years of advocacy towards ending rape in our society."

