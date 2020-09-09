Nigerian actor, Uti Nwachukwu has apologised to reality TV star, Natasha Akide also known as Tacha for the comments he made about her after she was disqualified from the fourth season of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the multi-talented reality TV star was full of remorse as he recounted all that transpired after Tacha's disqualification.

"You will never understand till it happens to you” - popular saying I will never be too proud to acknowledge my personal epiphanies and when it’s time to actually obey ur conscience which I always say is your spirit," he wrote.

"Call it karma call it a wake-up call. But you always have to listen to that voice inside Recent events have triggered memories from last year’s #bbnaija When another housemate was disqualified. Let’s just say, now I know how it feels for her and her fans."

"Most importantly, I am deeply regretful for the harsh words I tweeted when I felt provoked by her passionate FANS who were upset. It was not fair to her as she had PERSONALLY not done anything to ME. My reactions to the insults were wrong and not inspired from a place of Love which I always champion"

Uti wants Tacha to let bygones be bygones [Instagram/SirUti]

"How others treat us is no fault of ours. But how we respond/ REACT is fully up to us. An eye for an eye leaves the world Blind (I’m still learning this one sha cos sometimes the spirit of Gbas gbos is tooo strong lol)"

"I’m also someone that says, don’t insult me in public and then come and apologise privately. So symply_tacha I am extremely sorry for the mean tweets I responded with last year. Please accept my deepest apologies"

Tacha is unarguably Nigeria's most popular reality TV star [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

He went on to reveal that he has since forgiven Tacha's fans for all they said about him. Nwachukwu appealed to Tacha to extend the hand of an olive branch and let bygones be bygones.

"I can’t imagine what you must have gone thru and still go thru on a daily basis. All I can say is your tenacity is admirable. To the Titans. Na Una come for me o! Lol *jokes*. I wholeheartedly forgive you all for any and everything u guys said or did," he said.

"But more than anything else, I am also sorry for the way I addressed you guys. Our fight don reach one-year o lol. So make we hug an out 🤗 I am officially extending the olive branch to you guys and saying I am sorry🙏🏾"

"Trust me when I say I NOW KNOW HOW U GUYS FELT and FEEL❤️ I’m not justifying anything from anyone but as Public Personalities we have to actually practice what we preach and tho we may fall a few times, we owe it to our followers to get up and inspire them by doing the right thing."

Natacha Akide was disqualified from the fourth season of the reality show back in 2019 [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

"Let love TRULY lead. And let’s be compassionate. As Ephesians 4:31-32 says: Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you🙏🏾"

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies. At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.