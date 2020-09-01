American singer, Usher Raymond is reportedly expecting a child with girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

PageSix reports that they are “thrilled and very excited.”

Even though they both haven't shared photos or announced the pregnancy, they were spotted in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 30, picking up juice.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together [Instagram/WriteOliv2]

Goicoechea wore an all-blue sweatsuit that appeared to show a baby bump, PageSix reports.

Goicoechea is the VP of A&R at Epic Records.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2019, after they were seen hanging out backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Usher already has two kids from his first marriage to Tameka Foster.