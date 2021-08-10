RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Uriel reacts to those asking her to get married, says it is not a big deal

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star expresses disdain over recent comments about her marital status.

Reality TV star Uriel Oputa [Instagram/UrielMusicStar]

Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Uriel Oputa, has slammed those who asked her to get married.

Uriel made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, 2021.

"I posted a video and read the dumbest comment 'go and marry you son old.' And I looked freaking sexy in the video, ain't gonna lie and the only thing you could say is I should go and marry. I know my age and I am not old," she said.

"What if I don't want to get married? Is it by force to get married? I come from a place, the United Kingdom that you'd never ever get to. A passport you'd never have in your wildest dreams. I'm established there and I am about to be established in Nigeria, something you'd never know anything about."

"Yet you open your dirty mouth to say why haven't I gotten married. Listen being married is not an achievement for me. A lot of women in their marriages want to get out."

Sonia Ighalo and reality TV star Uriel Oputa [Instagram/Desuwa30] [Instagram/UrielMusicStar]
Sonia Ighalo and reality TV star Uriel Oputa [Instagram/Desuwa30] [Instagram/UrielMusicStar] Pulse Nigeria

Uriel recently made the headlines after she was accused of sleeping with a married footballer.

The allegation was made by the Nigerian footballer star, Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia.

