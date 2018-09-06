Uriel of BBNaija announces that her mother is cancer free

news

Uriel has announced that her mother who was diagnosed with cancer months ago is now cancer free.

In a message shared on her Instagram page [urielmusicstar] on Thursday, September 6, the former BBNaija Season 2 housemate posted a video of her mother walking alongside her brother.

The post carried the caption, ''Look at God.. I found out she had Cancer 4 months ago she would wake me up every night screaming in pain.

The night before her Coloncospy she screamed all night the pain..I was so scared I called my Gate man and Ran out of the room in fear. I wanted to pee my pants....

I miss having mum with me but I'm 100 percent focused. Carol Ajike. Thank you so much. Carol thank you, My mum is Cancer free.'' she shared.

She also posted another video of her mother talking to her via telephone from London where she is recuperating.

Uriel also used the opportunity to thank her brother and sisters who she says has been taking care of the mother during the period of her illness.