Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Uriel of BBNaija announces that her mother is cancer free

Uriel [BBNaija] Former reality tv housemate announces that her mother is now cancer free

Uriel's mother who was discovered to be suffering from cancer 4 months ago is now free of the disease according to the former BBNaija housemate.

  • Published:
play Uriel shares that her mother is now cancer free (Instagram/Urielmusicstar)

Uriel has announced that her mother who was diagnosed with cancer months ago is now cancer free.

In a message shared on her Instagram page [urielmusicstar] on Thursday, September 6, the former BBNaija Season 2 housemate posted a video of her mother walking alongside her brother.

The post carried the caption, ''Look at God.. I found out she had Cancer 4 months ago she would wake me up every night screaming in pain.

The night before her Coloncospy she screamed all night the pain..I was so scared I called my Gate man and Ran out of the room in fear. I wanted to pee my pants....

I miss having mum with me but I'm 100 percent focused. Carol Ajike. Thank you so much. Carol thank you, My mum is Cancer free.'' she shared.

View this post on Instagram

Look at God.. I found out she had Cancer 4 months ago she would wake me up every night screaming in pain. The night before her Coloncospy she screamed all night the pain..I was so scared I called my Gate man and Ran out of the room in fear. I wanted to pee my pants It was 1 am I had no pain killers at home, I'm normally afraid to enter Taxis late, but I had to buy pain killers, I sat up all Night watching my mum checking if she was still breathing. The Day of the Cancer scan... I Saw the tumour live and direct .. I went "Numb" called my brothers we all cried.. because she was already weak from the stroke and Dementia.. My little brother had already set his mind on saying his Good byes All the Doctors in the UK didn't think she would make it. The Day I wheeled mum in to the operating Room I was sooo scared I just held her and prayed I spoke In tongues the Doctors must of thought I was crazy. I just want Thank God. My Brothers Obieze, Odie ,Ken,Bcar. Thank you For looking after mum Cooking Singing washing changing even doing her make up. I LOVE YOU MY FOUR KINGS I can't tell you enough brothers I love you all. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to work.. I miss having mum with me but I'm 100 percent focused. Carol Ajike. Thank you so much. Carol thank you My mum is Cancer free God Dalu God will make a way where there is no way Everything Fashioned to work against you will work for you

A post shared by Uriel Ngozi Oputa (@urielmusicstar) on

 

She also posted another video of her mother talking to her via telephone from London where she is recuperating.

 

Uriel also used the opportunity to thank her brother and sisters who she says has been taking care of the mother during the period of her illness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Singer talks about how his dad sent 50 policemen to arrest his...bullet
2 Djinee "Please continue to pray for me"- singer appeals to fansbullet
3 Banky W Mastercraft, Shaydee come for social media personality who...bullet

Related Articles

Adunni Ade Actress replies nosy followers for body shaming her
Big Brother Naija Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Gifty attend #BBNaija finale Live viewing
Big Brother Naija Where are the past housemates now?
Uriel Reality TV star says Dija helped her when she was at her lowest
Ruggedman 'I love your boobs' rapper tells Uriel
Coco Ice 'Feeling Ma P' [Video]
Big Brother Naija Surprise, shock as Biggie cancels nominations
Big Brother Naija Gifty, Marvis, TTT make nomination list
Big Brother Naija CocoIce leaves the Big Brother Naija house

Celebrities

D'banj See singer and wife share intimate moment on vacation in Dubai
DJ Cuppy flaunts N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren
Dj Cuppy Disc Jockey flaunts N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren
100 Most influential Africans
Africa Youth Awards Davido, Toke Makinwa. Mohammed Salah, Falz named on 100 most influential young Africans list
Toke sexy body
Toke Makinwa OAP and writer breaks Twitter with her sultry physique