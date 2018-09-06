Uriel of BBNaija announces that her mother is cancer free

Uriel's mother who was discovered to be suffering from cancer 4 months ago is now free of the disease according to the former BBNaija housemate.
In a message shared on her Instagram page [urielmusicstar] on Thursday, September 6, the former BBNaija Season 2 housemate posted a video of her mother walking alongside her brother.
The post carried the caption, ''Look at God.. I found out she had Cancer 4 months ago she would wake me up every night screaming in pain.
The night before her Coloncospy she screamed all night the pain..I was so scared I called my Gate man and Ran out of the room in fear. I wanted to pee my pants....
I miss having mum with me but I'm 100 percent focused. Carol Ajike. Thank you so much. Carol thank you, My mum is Cancer free.'' she shared.
View this post on Instagram
Look at God.. I found out she had Cancer 4 months ago she would wake me up every night screaming in pain. The night before her Coloncospy she screamed all night the pain..I was so scared I called my Gate man and Ran out of the room in fear. I wanted to pee my pants It was 1 am I had no pain killers at home, I'm normally afraid to enter Taxis late, but I had to buy pain killers, I sat up all Night watching my mum checking if she was still breathing. The Day of the Cancer scan... I Saw the tumour live and direct .. I went "Numb" called my brothers we all cried.. because she was already weak from the stroke and Dementia.. My little brother had already set his mind on saying his Good byes All the Doctors in the UK didn't think she would make it. The Day I wheeled mum in to the operating Room I was sooo scared I just held her and prayed I spoke In tongues the Doctors must of thought I was crazy. I just want Thank God. My Brothers Obieze, Odie ,Ken,Bcar. Thank you For looking after mum Cooking Singing washing changing even doing her make up. I LOVE YOU MY FOUR KINGS I can't tell you enough brothers I love you all. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to work.. I miss having mum with me but I'm 100 percent focused. Carol Ajike. Thank you so much. Carol thank you My mum is Cancer free God Dalu God will make a way where there is no way Everything Fashioned to work against you will work for you
She also posted another video of her mother talking to her via telephone from London where she is recuperating.
View this post on Instagram
#emo#8J+kow==###emo#8J+kow==## Mummy!!! I swear I hear UU in my dreams lol UU this and that.. UU is relaxing Biko Let me be going to my meeting #Hustle Mode. I swear I love her soo much .. #emo#8J+kow==###emo#8J+kow==## UU chai my mum can shout my name.. You have no idea#emo#8J+kow==###emo#8J+kow==## I'm her personal Chef and Butler Biko I'm chilling now mummy. @ugonmankem does alot for my mum.. She looks after my mum when I'm not there. Family is not alway blood. She is a wonderful soul And a great Cook. My Owerri Queen Carol Ajike Missing London now My mum can it soup all day.. Jesu I don't miss making Swallow or my 4am wake up call ..UU
Uriel also used the opportunity to thank her brother and sisters who she says has been taking care of the mother during the period of her illness.