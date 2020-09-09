American singer Tamar Braxton says her Nigerian boyfriend, David Adefeso allegedly threatened to kill her.

According to Blast, the former host of 'The Real' and Adefeso got into a heated altercation while driving to check the reality star into a mental health facility for treatment.

It is reported that Braxton had questioned Adefeso about a post he shared via his Instagram page recently.

David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton [Instagram/DavidAdefeso]

At that point, the couple apparently began arguing and Tamar told David he was "around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted."

The 'Braxton Family Values' star claims David became "irate, threatening not only her life but his own." She claims he said, they were going to end up in a "murder-suicide."

Braxton is an American singer, actress, and television personality. [Instagram/TamarBraxton]

According to sources close to Tamar, at that point, the argument turned violent and she says he "grabbed her hard" on the arms and caused bruising.

This latest revelation is coming barely 24 hours after Adefeso filed a restraining order against her.