'I'll show off my baby bump so they won't say I stole another baby's photo' - actress Uche Ogbodo shades Halima Abubakar in new IG post

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 19, 2021, the actress said she would continue to show off her baby bump on social media so that when she welcomes her child, no one will make accusations that she stole the baby.

"Them say make I no show my belle. Na lie o! I go show am ooo! Infact I go shout am from the rooftop say I get belle! Nor be when I born now dem go say I thief baby or baby picture or I do surrogate," she wrote.

"Abeg ooo make unah see me now ooo, na me carry my thing! Because I nor wan hear them shoot bird, im mama fly when I born. Na only congratulations."

It would be recalled that in 2020 an American mum called out Abubakar for posting the photos of her child and claiming to be that of her baby.

Pulse Nigeria

The lady, Ariel, went on to share screenshots of conversations between herself and Abubakar where she appealed to the actress to take down the photo of her baby from her Instagram page.