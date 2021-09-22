RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uche Ogbodo says she misses having sex

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ogbodo recently welcomed her second child.

Nollywood movie star Uche Ogbodo [Instagram/UcheOgbodo]

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has not had sex in over a year and misses it sincerely.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

"I miss sex. It's exactly one year and two months today,'' she wrote.

www.instagram.com

The movie star recently welcomed her second child with her partner.

During the buildup to her baby's arrival, she cleared the air about the identity and age of her partner.

"I am pregnant by a man who is a complete man, who is above 25 and then you call him a small boy..you insult me and say that I am older than him, how can I be dating a teenager?" she said.

Uche Ogbodo and her partner Bobby Maris [Instagram/UcheOgbodo]
Uche Ogbodo and her partner Bobby Maris [Instagram/UcheOgbodo] Pulse Nigeria

"Listen, that guy has made me happy and I have no apologies for it. He has made me happy. All the while I was with him, I never cried, like cry, but I know that I have been in relationships with older men, men who are older by 20 years."

The actress was married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby.

That union crashed 10 months after.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

